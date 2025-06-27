Fake godman held for duping businessman of Rs 4 crore

CUTTACK: Markat Nagar police on Thursday arrested a self-styled godman for allegedly duping a city-based businessman of a whopping Rs 4 crore on the pretext of building an ashram and temple.

The accused was identified as 37-year-old Sambit Ray. Police began investigation after receiving a complaint from Vijay Khandelwal, a well-known businessman and resident of Biju Patnaik Chhak in Tulsipur, that he had been cheated by Ray of around Rs 4 crore.

As per the complaint, Khandelwal came in touch with Ray during a spiritual programme in 2022. The accused identified himself as a devotee of Lord Krishna and a spiritual master. Eventually during their conversation, Khandelwal shared that he had been facing problems in his business.

“After hearing this, Ray told me to become his disciple to solve my business and personal problems, and get rid of mental unrest. However, few months into becoming his disciple, Ray started asking me for expensive things including money, vehicles, ornaments and also a piece of land valued at Rs 1 crore on the pretext of building an ashram and a temple. In this way, he has acquired around Rs 4 crore from me in the last three years,” the complainant stated.

On realising that he was a fraud, Khandelwal asked him to return his money and other valuables but the accused allegedly kept avoiding it. Finding no other way, he lodged a complaint in May this year.

“Apart from freezing Ray’s bank accounts, we have also written letters to the sub-registrar for cancellation of the deeds made by him towards purchasing land from Khandelwal and booking some other plots with the cheated money,” said a police officer adding, the accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.