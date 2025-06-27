Orissa HC rejects AIIMS Bhubaneswar faculty body’s recognition plea

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to entertain a petition filed by the Faculty Association of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (FAIIMS), seeking quashing of an order by the executive director treating it as unrecognised organisation, and restoration of its status under the Central Civil Services (Recognition of Service Associations) Rules, 1993.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi observed that FAIIMS was never formally recognised in accordance with the CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993 and has no legal or statutory right to claim the status. “No enforceable right of the petitioner has been infringed so as to warrant the intervention of this court.

The appropriate course for the petitioner, if it desires official recognition, is to comply with the requisite conditions and pursue recognition through the proper statutory procedure, not to seek short-circuit through judicial fiat,” Justice Panigrahi said.

He directed FAIIMS to apply to the central government with all documents seeking formal recognition and the latter shall take steps to formally recognize the association within one month from the date of submission of the application.