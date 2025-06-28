School peon ‘assaults’ Class I student in Odisha, locals stage protest

BERHAMPUR: A peon of a government upper primary school in Ganjam’s Mohana reportedly assaulted a Class I student on Thursday, sparking unrest in the area.

The incident took place at the government upper primary school at Karchabadi village.

Sources said students arrived at the school in the morning but found no teachers present. As the children began playing on the premises, the school peon, Brundaban Malik, reportedly asked them to return to their classrooms and maintain discipline. When the students did not comply, Malik allegedly beat a Class 1 student, Suraj Gouda, with a stick.

On hearing the child’s cries, some locals present at a nearby shop rushed to the school. As the news about the peon’s assault spread, a large number of villagers reached the school. They locked the school gate in protest. Subsequently, teachers arrived at the scene and tried to pacify the agitators. However, the villagers continued their protest, demanding strict action against the peon.

On being informed about the incident, Mohana BDO Rajib Das directed block education officer (BEO) Narendra Behera to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. Later in the day, Behera visited the school and held discussion with the agitators.

The villagers reportedly told the BEO that the peon often comes to school in an inebriated state. They also accused the teachers including the headmaster of neglecting their duties. The villagers demanded transfer of the school headmaster.

Notably, no police complaint has been filed against the peon so far.