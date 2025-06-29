Boat-chariot marks a unique festival in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Kankan Shikhari, a small island near Nairi village in Chilika lake, celebrated Rath Yatra on Friday.

Chariot pulling marks Rath Yatra of the holy Trinity in most temples but here at Kankan Shikhari, it is celebrated on water as a beautifully decorated boat-chariot, sails across the Chilika lake. The air reverberates with devotion as the trinity is taken on the chariot-boat, adorned with intricate designs and vibrant colours, gliding around the island.

Divisional forest officer (wildlife) of Chilika Amlan Kumar Nayak said, while almost everywhere Rath Yatra is held on land, at Kankan Shikhari the journey takes place entirely on water.

This celebration on water dates back to 1731, when Muslim ruler Taqi Khan invaded Srimandir in Puri after which idol of Lord Jagannath was secretly brought to this secluded islet in Chilika for safekeeping.

The Lord was offered fruits from the native Kankan tree, and over time, the island came to be known as Kankan Shikhari. Since then, rituals associated with Lord Jagannath have continued here.

This year, the yatra is being jointly coordinated by Sushant Kumar Sahu, head of the Kankan Shikhari Jagannath Trust (KSJT), Khurda SP Sagarika Nath, SDPO Sanjay Kumar Patnaik and Nachuni IIC Chandra Sekhar Jena, with active support from the local community.

Free boat services were arranged from Nairi Ghat to ferry devotees to the island to witness the rare celebration. The KSJT also made elaborate arrangements for devotees, including distribution of prasad and ensuring safety protocols are followed.