Fingerlings on the muddy road now a new form of protest in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: In a unique form of protest, villagers from MV-42 and MV-43 under Malkangiri municipality released fingerlings into muddy water on a 3-km stretch of road connecting Reclamation colony to their villages on Saturday.

Villagers said the road turned miserable this rainy season making it difficult for ambulance to transport patients to district headquarters hospital (DHH). Students also struggled to attend school as the road is filled with potholes.

“This action is a symbolic way to highlight the impact of bad roads on our daily lives, particularly the ability to travel and access essential services. We are facing hardships due to the road’s condition, including difficulties in travel, accessing healthcare, education and essential services,” one of the protestor said. Despite repeatedly drawing the municipality’s attention to the issue, no action has been taken, they claimed.

Malkangiri municipality executive officer K Ashok Chakrabarty said the road stretch has been handed over to Roads & Buildings division for construction. Proposal for construction of street roads has also been sent to the government, he added.