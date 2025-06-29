RSS volunteers offer crucial services at Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the tradition of dedicated service, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) once again stepped up during the grand Rath Yatra in Puri, offering crucial support in managing the massive turnout of devotees in the city.

From clearing paths for ambulances to assisting elderly people, the volunteers in association with Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS) provided nine different services to devotees this year. The volunteering drive was formally inaugurated by the Sangh’s Sahakshetra Pracharak (Purva Kshetra) Jagdish Prasad Khadanga in presence of Kshetra Sampark Pramukh Bidyut Mukherjee, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Prafulla Kumar Mishra and UBSS president Akshay Kumar Bitt at UBSS’s primary health centre in Puri.

The volunteers formed a human chain, carving out a dedicated ambulance corridor through dense crowd, to provide prompt medical care during the chariot festival. They also provided services like first-aid, carrying devotees who fell sick in the crowd to the ambulance on stretchers, taking them to the hospital and helping the injured with doctor consultation.