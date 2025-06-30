Hamirpur barrage-cum-bridge project completion target pushed to June 2026

ROURKELA: Construction of the low-height barrage-cum-bridge project over Koel river at Hamirpur is likely to pick up pace after the monsoon with a revised completion target of June 2026.

The project envisages to secure drinking water availability for Koel Nagar, Shakti Nagar and Jagda within the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and part of the captive township of Rourkela Steel Plant. It would also establish communication link across the river and have provision for irrigation.

The project is running behind schedule largely for technical reason and acquisition of private land. Construction work is now moving at a snail’s pace due to rise in water level of Koel river during the monsoon.

Reliable sources said major portion of the structural work has been completed. The length of the barrage-cum-bridge has been kept at 446.1 metre with two-lane road width of 7.5 metre. A total of around 60 acre of land is required for the approach roads on both sides and guide walls of the barrage.