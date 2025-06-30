Man hacked to death by miscreants in Odisha's Chhatrapur

BERHAMPUR: A 36-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a group of miscreants in Chhatrapur area of Ganjam district on Saturday night.

Police identified the deceased as A Lachheya Patra of Brahmaniapali village within Chhatrapur police limits.

Sources said Lachheya was standing at Brahmaniapali railway level crossing when he was reportedly attacked by seven to eight miscreants with sharp weapons. Some locals, who were returning home after attending a feast in the village, witnessed the attack and informed the victim’s family members.

Lachheya’s father A Dillu Patra rushed to the spot and found his son with multiple bleeding injuries. On seeing him, the assailants fled the scene. Dillu took his critically-injured to Chhatrapur hospital. Later, Lachheya was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Subsequently, Dillu lodged a complaint with the police basing on which a case was registered. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. An officer in Chhatrapur police station said the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway.