Odisha govt to appoint Sishu Sevikas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday announced to appoint Shishu Sevikas (child caregivers) in Sishu Batikas (childcare centers) of the state. A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The Shishu Sevika will assist the children in the Sishu Batika and help reduce the non-teaching workload of teachers, allowing them to focus on education. The chief minister said this move is expected to improve the quality of education for children in pre-primary classes.
The decision comes as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy, which gives priority to early childhood education. The state government has opened in 45,000 government primary schools, catering to children aged 5-6 years.
The Shishu Sevikas will be appointed based on the enrollment of children in the Sishu Batikas and paid the same remuneration as the cooks in government schools. The budget for this initiative will be allocated from the Samagra Shiksha budget.
The Shishu Sevika will be responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of children in the classroom besides assiting them with basic needs such as washing hands, eating and using the toilet. They will also provide emotional support and comfort children when needed. They will assist teachers with non-teaching tasks and maintain a record of each child’s daily activities.
The chief minister’s office stated that the Shishu Sevikas will not be responsible for teaching children or administering medication. Their primary role will be to support the teachers and care for the children, allowing teachers to focus on education.