Odisha govt to appoint Sishu Sevikas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday announced to appoint Shishu Sevikas (child caregivers) in Sishu Batikas (childcare centers) of the state. A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The Shishu Sevika will assist the children in the Sishu Batika and help reduce the non-teaching workload of teachers, allowing them to focus on education. The chief minister said this move is expected to improve the quality of education for children in pre-primary classes.

The decision comes as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy, which gives priority to early childhood education. The state government has opened in 45,000 government primary schools, catering to children aged 5-6 years.