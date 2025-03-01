10 pilgrims injured after container crashes into bus in Odisha's Bhadrak

BHADRAK: 10 passengers were critically injured after a speeding container rammed into a stationary bus carrying pilgrims near Chatabara in Bhadrak district, on Saturday.

The incident occurred on NH-16 under Bhandaripokhari police station limits when the bus, traveling from Tata to Puri, had halted near Chatabara to change a punctured tyre. The container, coming from behind at high speed, crashed into it, said Mahaprasad Nayak, in-charge IIC Bhandaripokhari Police station.

Police and fire fighters rushed the injured to the community health centre (CHC) at Bhandaripokhari. Those in critical condition were later shifted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). Four were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.