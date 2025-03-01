Coal railway siding runs into local resistance in Odisha's Hemgir

ROURKELA: Amid a looming pollution threat, villagers of Hemgir block have intensified protest to oppose the opening of a railway siding at Barpali for bulk coal transportation.

From February 3, villagers have resorted to indefinite agitation near the new railway siding demanding intervention of the Sundargarh district administration to thwart attempts to operationalise it.

Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh, who is spearheading the agitation, said attempts to operationalise the railway siding were initially made in 2018 but faced protest from villagers. When the second attempt was made, Duduka Panchayat at its gram sabha meeting in August 2021 passed a resolution opposing the railway siding citing threat to environment and accident hazards.

The MLA said it is surprising that without the mandatory approval from the gram sabha and despite threat to livelihoods of villagers and the environment, some businessmen in connivance with the railway authorities are determined to operate the siding. He alleged that around 1,000 tonne of coal was clandestinely dumped near the siding in the midnight of February 3 for rail transport.

Singh said he had raised the issue in the Odisha Assembly during the budget session and any move to help the villagers is yet to come from the BJP government or the district administration.

The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has relocated the displaced persons of Garjanbahal, Balinga, Bankibhal and Fakarbahal at Barpali which has been designated as the model village of MCL.