Three, including a minor girl killed in road accident in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: In a deadly road mishap, two youngsters and a minor girl were killed after the motorbike they were riding collided head-on with a heavy vehicle on the NH-143 at Birmitrapur town in Sundargarh.

Police identified the deceased as Dilip Samasi (21), Sahrei Lakra (20) and Anjali Kusuma (15), all belonging to Jolongbira village.

The incident took place late on Saturday night about 30 km from Rourkela and the mishap occurred after 11.30 pm.

Sources said that both vehicles were speeding.

While the two died on the spot, the girl was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment. She succumbed to grievous injuries hours later.

Police on Sunday sent the bodies for autopsy after registering unnatural death case.

Efforts were underway to identify the heavy vehicle involved in the mishap.

IIC of Birmitrapur police station Ram Prasad Nag said the victims were returning from Vedvyas Mela.

Police identified the deceased as Dilip Samasi (21), Sahrei Lakra (20) and Anjali Kusuma (15), all of Jolongbira village under Birmitrapur police station.