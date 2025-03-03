Advancement of medical technology increasing life expectancy: Odisha Dy CM

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Sunday said the evolution of medical technology, particularly telemedicine and tech-driven surgical advancements has increased life expectancy.

Speaking at the Odisha Operative Arthroscopy Course (OOAC) 2025 organised by Odisha Arthroscopy Society and Kalinga Hospital, he said the state government has prioritised healthcare infrastructure to ensure that people do not have to travel outside for better healthcare.

“We have been allocating more budgetary resources for the recruitment of doctors and bringing in cutting-edge medical technology. With initiatives like the arthroscopy course, we are taking a significant step toward enhancing patient care and expertise in minimally invasive surgical techniques,” he said.

Course director of OOAC and senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ranajit Panigrahi said sports injuries have long been a concern for athletes and sports enthusiasts, often forcing them to step away from their passion.