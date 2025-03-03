Farm mechanisation key to boost crop output: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday emphasised the need for farm mechanisation in agriculture and said it plays a pivotal role in enhancing productivity, reducing manual labour, optimising resource utilisation and minimising production costs.

Inaugurating the five-day regional exhibition on agricultural implements at Dharanidhar University playground in Keonjhar, the CM said climate change, unpredictable market and labour shortages hinder agricultural production. Farmers can overcome some of these challenges and increase efficiency, productivity and profitability by adopting modern agricultural machinery and technology.

“This exhibition is extremely crucial in addressing these challenges as it aims to modernise our agricultural practices and empower farmers to compete in global market,” he said.

Majhi further said farmers are the most vital part of the society as they toil day and night to provide food for all. “No matter how much we appreciate them, it’s always less.”

Highlighting the measures taken by his government for agriculture sector and farmers who constitute 60 per cent of the state’s population, the CM said Rs 425 crore have been allocated in the budget for 2025-26 for farm mechanisation and development of agriculture-based industries.