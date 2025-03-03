Farm mechanisation key to boost crop output: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday emphasised the need for farm mechanisation in agriculture and said it plays a pivotal role in enhancing productivity, reducing manual labour, optimising resource utilisation and minimising production costs.
Inaugurating the five-day regional exhibition on agricultural implements at Dharanidhar University playground in Keonjhar, the CM said climate change, unpredictable market and labour shortages hinder agricultural production. Farmers can overcome some of these challenges and increase efficiency, productivity and profitability by adopting modern agricultural machinery and technology.
“This exhibition is extremely crucial in addressing these challenges as it aims to modernise our agricultural practices and empower farmers to compete in global market,” he said.
Majhi further said farmers are the most vital part of the society as they toil day and night to provide food for all. “No matter how much we appreciate them, it’s always less.”
Highlighting the measures taken by his government for agriculture sector and farmers who constitute 60 per cent of the state’s population, the CM said Rs 425 crore have been allocated in the budget for 2025-26 for farm mechanisation and development of agriculture-based industries.
Further, Rs 264 crore have been allocated under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana to promote agricultural entrepreneurship and ease of doing business. He said the Krushak Samruddhi Yojana is aimed at boosting farmers’ income. The budgetary allocation under the scheme has been increased from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore to meet the input subsidy requirement of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy during procurement.
This apart, the state government has made a provision of Rs 2,200 crore in the budget for next fiscal under CM Kisan scheme to provide an additional amount of Rs 4,000 to farmers along with the Rs 6,000 provided by Central government under PM Kisan to boost their income. In order to fulfil the requirement of food security and nutrition through millet cultivation, the government has made necessary financial provision to expand Shree Anna Abhiyan to 177 blocks in 30 districts, Majhi added.
On the occasion, 11 progressive farmers were handed over benefits under various agricultural welfare schemes of the state government. Among others, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Naik, Patna legislator Akhil Chandra Naik, district collector Vishal Singh, additional director Agriculture department Jami Surya Rao and Keonjhargarh municipality chairperson Niku Sahu were present.
Later in the day, the CM attended the annual function of CS College, Champua, final match of a cricket tournament at his native village Raikala and the regional Kalinga Herbal fair at Kalipadia.