80-year-old hacked to death in front of Nuapada SP’s home

Sahu suffered grievous injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. The guard contacted the ambulance service and the elderly man was rushed to Nuapada district headquarters hospital. However, the doctors pronounced him dead.

On being informed, Sadar police reached the spot in the morning and launched an investigation. Sahu’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Nuapada Sadar IIC Gangadhar Meher said police have registered a case on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son. Sahu’s family has not named any suspect and denied any previous enmity.

According to family members, Sahu’s movements had become limited due to old age. He also did not interact with many people.

Meher said a scientific team and the dog squad visited the crime scene to collect evidence. Police have detained a few suspects on basis of the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. They are being questioned. “Investigation is underway to nab the culprit involved in the crime and ascertain the motive behind the murder,” he added.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in Nuapada town with residents demanding heightened security measures and police patrolling to prevent such crimes in future.