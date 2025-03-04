Arohana to stage four-day drama festival from March 5

BHUBANESWAR : Five plays will be staged during the 33rd edition of Nikhila Utkal Natyotsaba which is scheduled to begin in the capital city on March 5.

To be organised by theatre group Arohana, the four-day-long drama festival will also felicitate actress Meera Kar with Arohana Lifetime Achievement Award, actress Umarani Das with Arohana Natya Samman and actor Ushakanta Patjoshi with Arohana Yuva Pratibha Samman.

Writers Pratibha Panda and Laxmipriya Ojha will also be felicitated on the occasion.