Border dispute escalates as West Bengal officals install pillars on Odisha land

BALASORE: Tension erupted at Sahabajipur in Balasore district’s Bhograi block as West Bengal officials installed 28 pillars on the land under Odisha territory on February 28.

However, angry villagers and members of Sagar Sathi club removed all the pillars and kept watch for three days to prevent further encroachment.

The alleged lack of interference from the Odisha government has encouraged the West Bengal authorities to claim the land as part of their state.