Killer 2024 summer in mind, Sundargarh ready for heat fight

ROURKELA: The killer summer of 2024 still fresh in memory, the Sundargarh district administration has geared up to fight heat related illness as mercury soars across the state.

At the district-level natural disaster management committee meeting on Sunday, Sundargarh collector Manoj S Mahajan reviewed preparedness to effectively fight heat wave condition in the days ahead.

About 13 lives were lost due to heat wave conditions last year.

The meeting discussed the necessity of changing timing of schools and anganwadi centres to morning hours whenever the need arose. Instruction was also issued for establishment of control rooms at Sundargarh district headquarter town, all 17 block headquarters, Birmitrapur, Sundargarh and Rajgangpur municipalities and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). Timely supply of accurate information to higher authorities in the event of emergency situation was given stress.