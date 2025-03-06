Elephant runs amok in Jajpur, paralyses traffic on NH-16

JAJPUR: A wild tusker strayed into several villages of Jajpur, Rasulpur and Dharmasala blocks triggering panic among locals on Wednesday.

Residents of Chainipur and Ganeswarpur villages in Jajpur block said they spotted the elephant on Tuesday night. Villagers chased it by beating drums and showing torches following which the pachyderm went towards Baruan.

Similarly, villagers of Rajendrapur in Rasulpur said they found the tusker roaming in their area in the early hours of Wednesday.

The elephant destroyed vegetable crops in some areas and it was chased towards Dharmasala.

The elephant reportedly reached Deuli village after crossing Gopalpur, Prathama Kandi and Barabati in the morning. Subsequently, it went to Gokarneswar temple and reached National Highway-16.

Sources said panic ensued on the NH-16 stretch from Gokarneswar temple to Jaraka bazaar as the tusker marched on the highway. Vehicular traffic between Jaraka and Barabati was disrupted for nearly 45 minutes due to the elephant’s presence.

On being informed, forest staff rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A forest official said it is believed that the pachyderm came from Tomka reserve forest in the district. “We are trying to drive the pachyderm away from the area and take it to its natural habitat in Tomka forest,” he said adding, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Electricity officials disconnected power supply to many villages due to the movement of the elephant in the area.

Sources said despite efforts by forest staff and local police, the tusker could not be sent back to its natural habitat. Till reports last came in, the elephant was moving in Rasulpur area.