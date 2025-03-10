Assault on inmates of Anwesha boys’ hostel in Odisha's Gunupur town

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up at Anwesha boys’ hostel in Gunupur town on Sunday as parents and locals raised a hue and cry demanding strict action against the students who reportedly assaulted three inmates a couple of days back.

The alleged assault took place at around 11.30 pm on Friday and came to light after a video showing the victim students of Class VIII and IX writhing in pain went viral on social media on Sunday.

Basing on the video, Gunupur sub-collector Kirandeep Kaur Sahota directed officials to probe the matter. Subsequently, district welfare officer Asima Rao and Gunupur IIC Uttam Kumar Sahu visited the 100-bed hostel near Gunupur tehsil office. They recorded the statements of the three injured inmates and also interacted with other students in the hostel.

The injured inmates were handed over to their parents. The accused students have reportedly left the hostel and are untraceable.

Rao assured the parents that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident and appropriate action taken against the accused students. The hostel’s matron will be replaced soon.

In the video, some students can be seen beating up the three inmates mercilessly in the hostel dormitory. The hostel accommodates SC/ST students from Class I to X.