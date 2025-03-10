BJD's Rohit Pujari lashes out at MLA Jayanarayan Mishra for Koshal merger remark

SAMBALPUR: A day after Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra termed the integration of Koshal region with Odisha as a ‘historic blunder’, BJD’s district president Rohit Pujari on Sunday lashed out at the senior BJP leader calling his statement ‘an outcome of greed for a ministerial position’.

Accusing the BJP leader of making divisive remarks for political gains, Pujari said Mishra is not a new legislator. He is a five-time MLA. Did he not remember this when he was the deputy chief whip and minister between 2000 and 2009? questioned Pujari.

“Besides, Mishra never raised this issue in the Assembly when he was the Opposition Leader. I have seen him standing during the recitation of ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ in the Vidhan Sabha. The only reason he has raised this issue now because of his greed for a ministerial post. This apart, the respect he got from his party members and his followers has declined and the loyalties have shifted towards Dharmendra Pradhan now,” said Pujari.

He further said Mishra is a senior leader of BJP which is running the government both in the state and at the Centre. “If his party is supporting his stand, then we are fine. Otherwise, he should resign from his post and the party to show his solidarity towards western Odisha.”