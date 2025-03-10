Odisha governor urges industry to prioritise sustainable mining

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday urged the mining industry to prioritise sustainable exploration of minerals along with environmental conservation and welfare of mining-affected communities.

Speaking at the valedictory session of third Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Expo 2025, organised by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd, here, he said Odisha, rich in minerals, has long relied on mining to drive employment, infrastructure, and industrial growth.

“The industry is evolving with sustainable practices, technology, and community responsibility. However, social responsibility remains crucial,” he said and commended the state’s commitment to responsible mining, aligned with global sustainability goals.

Policymakers, mining experts, and stakeholders addressed key challenges to shape a sustainable future for mining and infrastructure. The third edition of the expo saw an impressive growth of up to 25 per cent in business volumes.