Odisha to auction 636 new minor mineral sources soon

At a recent high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, it has been decided to increase the number of operational sources in order to cater to the needs of minor minerals for various developmental projects. Each district has been asked to identify new sources of minor minerals, including sand and blackstone up to 150 per cent of their current sources and prepare the DSRs by August. The mineral sources will be auctioned by October this year.

Collectors have been asked to identify areas where illegal mining is going on or has taken place, so that these mineral sources, wherever possible can be re-auctioned for use following the procedures and rules. As the cost of additional charges for the minor mineral varies from source to source, it has been decided to calculate the weighted average of all the sources.

“For each district, weighted average cost for the minor mineral would be published by the Steel and Mines department based on the input from the directorate of minor minerals and it would be revised every three years,” the official informed.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary has directed all collectors and SPs to intensify enforcement drives and conduct raids to curb illegal mining and transportation of minerals.