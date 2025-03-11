20 iconic eateries in Cuttack city accorded INTACH heritage tag

BHUBANESWAR : The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has awarded heritage tag to 20 of the oldest and iconic eateries in Cuttack.

Located in the bylanes of the Millennium City, these establishments have been enriching its culinary history and serving their patrons for many decades now.

It is the second such initiative by INTACH after it had recognised 14 food establishments in Kolkata as heritage eateries. The survey to identify the heritage eateries in Cuttack was carried out by one of the youngest life members of INTACH, 22-year-old Suman Prakash Swain who cycled through the length and breadth of the city to identify 45 historic eateries that play a significant role in its rich culinary heritage.

From this list, 20 food establishments were selected to be accorded the prestigious ‘Heritage Eateries of Cuttack’ award by INTACH’s Cuttack chapter. “Our Cuttack chapter convenor Gopal Krishna Behera inspired me to take up this responsibility for Cuttack being a very old city and having a rich and vibrant food culture,” said Suman.