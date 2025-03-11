Controversy erupts as OUHS vice-chancellor secures multiple gold medals for family

BHUBANESWAR: Forget merit, eminence and professional accomplishments. A doctor can now “buy” the title of a gold, silver or bronze medal to be awarded to best performing medical students in MBBS, MD and MCh streams by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) with a donation of a few lakhs.

So much so, the vice-chancellor of OUHS himself has secured three gold medals - one in his own name and two others in the name of his mother and wife.

As the state’s first public medical university completes two years, the gold medal committee of OUHS chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo has approved eight gold medals recently. The gold medal for best graduate in MBBS has been instituted in memory of late Dr Harapriya Sahoo, mother of the vice-chancellor.

The same for highest marks in MS surgery and highest marks in MD obstetrics and gynaecology will be presented as Prof Dr Manash Ranjan Sahoo gold medal and Prof Dr Leesa Misra gold medal, respectively.

Dr Misra, wife of Prof Sahoo, is now posted as professor and head of obstetrics and gynaecology department at Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital at Jajpur. In fact, Prof Sahoo was the first to submit the application to institute a gold medal in his name.

As per the decision of the committee, the donation amount is Rs 3 lakh for instituting a gold medal, Rs 2 lakh for silver medal and Rs 1 lakh for bronze medal. The committee has also decided to approve donors on a first-come first-served basis if the applicants for the same subject are more than one.

The gold medal for highest marks in MD medicine has been instituted in the name of Prof Siddhartha Das, highest marks in surgery in MBBS in the name of Prof Charan Panda, highest marks in MCh neurosurgery in the name of late Prof Sanatan Rath, highest marks in medicine in MBBS in the name of Prof Niranjan Tripathy and highest marks in MD dermatology in name of Prof Bishnupriya Devi. While three applications were rejected, decisions could not be taken on five others due to lack of further clarifications.