Rourkela police arrest local scout of Bihar-based interstate robbery gang

During investigation of the Rs 5 lakh loot case, Rourkela police with assistance from their Bihar counterparts raided the homes of the accused in Katihar and recovered the stolen money. However, the accused could not be nabbed during the raids.

The SP said the gang targeted individuals withdrawing large amounts of money from banks. One gang member would stay inside the bank to identify potential victims. After zeroing in on a target, he would signal his accomplice positioned outside the bank. The message would then be relayed to other gang members waiting on motorcycles to execute the loot.

Wadhwani said after committing three to four loot incidents in quick successions in a district, the gang members would send the stolen money to their homes and lay low. Subsequently, they would move to a different location and resume their thefts.

Rajesh was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the gang, he added.

Sources said Rajesh has six criminal cases pending in Plant Site police station and one in Rourkela Government Railway Police (GRP) station.