BHUBANESWAR: With no let up in the Assembly chaos, Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday wielded the axe on the Opposition, suspending senior Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati from the House for seven days following a scuffle with the ruling BJP members.

Bahinipati was suspended for his alleged “misconduct and unruly behaviour” after a notice was moved by government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan in the afternoon session. The Jeypore MLA had been leading the Congress protests in the last two days. He had broken the microphone on the Speaker’s podium on Monday. Earlier in the day, he attempted to climb the Speaker’s podium again and then rushed to the seat of Urban Development minister KC Mahapatra during the question hour.

The House then witnessed unprecedented scenes leading to a scuffle between the BJP and Congress members in the well during which BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra is alleged to have grabbed the collar of Bahinipati and pushed him.

The situation escalated when Congress members rushed towards the seat of Mahapatra and Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling. The Congress members were protesting over increasing crime against women in Odisha.

The BJD members were also in the well of the House protesting against Mishra’s statement that the decision to merge Koshal with Odisha was a historical blunder. However, they stayed away from the melee.

Condemning the action against him, Bahinipati alleged that the Speaker acted illegally. “I was assaulted by BJP members, but she has not taken any action against them. The Speaker has acted in a partisan manner,” he told mediapersons outside the House.

The BJD also termed the Speaker’s action undemocratic and walked out from the House. Senior BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said that senior MLAs of the party will meet the Speaker tomorrow and request her to withdraw the suspension of Bahinipati.

The Congress MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the House in protest after the suspension was announced by the Speaker. Later, they shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises. The members withdrew the dharna after OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das visited the place and persuaded them to call it off.