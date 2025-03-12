Indravati water level may worsen irrigation woes in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi will likely face an acute water shortage in the upcoming days due to the drop in water levels of the Indravati reservoir.

The reservoir, considered as the lifeline of Kalahandi, is facing water shortage due to poor rain during the last monsoon. Its water level stood at 631.99 m on Monday against the full level of 642 m. The current water inflow is 17,060 cumecs and outflow stands at 73,182 cumecs.

The irrigation water is released from the reservoir through left and right canals from Mangalpur barrage of the reservoir. For the current Rabi season, water was planned to be released for 53,374 hectares across 296 villages in the Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Koksara, Kalampur, and Junagarh blocks through the left and right canals.