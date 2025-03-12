Inoperative SBI ATMs irk customers in Odisha's Choudhury Bazar

CUTTACK: Disruption in ATM services of State Bank of India (SBI) has left customers across the city facing a hard time in withdrawing cash from the kiosks since the last few days.

There were two SBI ATMs in Choudhury Bazar. While one situated near Durga Puja Mandap has been shut down for construction of a commercial godown, the other one located near the CMC petrol pump has been lying closed for the last five days, said a customer.

Similarly, while one of the two SBI ATMs in College Square locality has been shut down permanently, the other one is inoperative since the last few days. The SBI ATM near Stewart School has also remained closed for the last few days.

“I moved from one ATM to another but failed to avail money. Even the SBI ATMs at Matamatha, Barapathar, Chauliaganj and Nuabazar are lying non-functional,” a customer rued adding, he has no alternative than to withdraw cash from other bank ATMs.

“The SBI authorities should issue statement regarding the cause of closure or non-functioning of ATMs and inform customers as to when the service would be restored,” said a senior citizen.

SBI authorities were, however, not available to comment on the issue.