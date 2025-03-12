Odisha to have work passbook system to monitor projects

BHUBANESWAR: In order to make government programmes more transparent and accountable, the secretaries have been asked to have a system like work passbook, which will enable the status of various projects being implemented or to be implemented, available funds, implementation of the project and the quality of the project to be known through AI.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has asked OCAC to develop the system in the coming financial year. As the end of the financial year approaches, Ahuja on Tuesday directed all secretaries to expedite budget expenditure and ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric government services.

He reviewed the expenditure made by various departments along with the provision of citizen-centric services, training of employees and officers on the integrated government online training (iGOT) Karmyogi digital platform during the all- secretary meeting.

The overall expenditure by various departments during this fiscal as on March 6 has increased by 16.5 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The expenditure for programmes has increased by 17.6 per cent.

The chief secretary advised the departments that have spent more than 80 per cent of the budget to spend 90 to 95 per cent by the end of the current financial year. The departments that have achieved 70 per cent or less have been asked to raise it to 80-85 per cent.

Allocations received by the end of February for the schemes implemented in collaboration with the central and state grants were also reviewed. The Finance department has instructed that the money that cannot be spent during a specific period must not be kept as parking funds.

Stating that the revenue collected from the state’s own tax and non-tax sources, central grants and state share in central taxes has increased, Ahuja emphasised that steps should be taken by OCAC to further improve the public grievance redressal system at various levels.