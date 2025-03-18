Faulty farm plans favour corporates, says Rakesh Tikayat

BARGARH: The Sayan village in Bargarh on Monday witnessed a huge congregation of farmers as the state-level Kisan Mahapanchayat saw farmer leader Rakesh Tikayat addressing burning issues facing the farm sector.

Tikayat was welcomed at Sohela and taken in a huge procession to the venue of the event at the Sayan playground. Organised by the Bargarh farmers, the convention saw over 15,000 people including farmers from several parts of the state as well as the country.

Addressing the meeting, Tikayat said, the farmers are in a vicious cycle of debt due to not getting fair prices for their crops. “The debt-ridden farmers are leaving agriculture and becoming migrant labourers or committing suicide. The main reason behind government’s faulty policies for agriculture is corporate houses which want to acquire lands from the farmers. The problem remains the same for farmers across the country,” he added.

Tikayat criticised the privatisation of the power sector and the installation of smart meters and expressed his support towards the movement by Bargarh farmers under which they have been dismantling and dumping smart meters at electricity department offices. The farmers discussed over-exploitation by power companies and decided to mount pressure on the government to waive off pending electricity bills and sought free electricity up to 300 units.

They resolved to submit a memorandum to the chief minister with the signatures of over one lakh farmers. The meet was organised by at least 18 farmer outfits around the district.