Gram sabha for relocating school from JSW premises in Odisha

PARADIP: The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Tuesday conducted a gram sabha in Dhinkia to finalise the site for relocating the Jogishai Bangalasahi Primary School which is operating on the premises of the proposed JSW Utkal Steel plant.

The School and Mass Education department had approved the school’s relocation and instructed the tehsildar of Erasama to take necessary action. The tehsildar identified a government-owned plot classified as ‘patita’, requiring approval from the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rajnagar for the relocation, following which the gram sabha was held to obtain the villagers’ consent.

On the occasion, village leader and former panchayat samiti member Debendra Swain urged the authorities to conduct a special gram sabha for forest land acquisition for the steel project.