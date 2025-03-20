26-yr-old beaten to death in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: A youth was allegedly beaten to death at Jamurda village within Bargarh Rural police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Sudhansu Pradhan of Jamurda. Sudhansu’s body was found near the village temple with multiple injury marks.

Sources said Sudhansu was a folk-theatre artiste and used to work in a Jatra troupe along with a few other youths of the village. For the last one week, he was travelling with his troupe. He came back to his village on Tuesday night and had dinner with one of his coworkers Sanjeeb Pradhan. However, he did not return home.

On Wednesday morning, Sanjeeb informed Sudhansu’s family that the latter was lying unconscious in a carnival chariot parked near the village temple. Family members rushed to the spot and found Sudhansu dead. They also noticed injury marks on his chest and near the eyes.