Two women forge way to loot truckloads of iron pellets, held in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Dhenkanal police on Wednesday arrested two women for allegedly cheating transport companies engaged by Rungta Mines Limited (RML) to deliver eight truckloads of iron pellets.

Investigation revealed that accused Santoshi Mohanty (29) of Talcher and Rashmita Jena (37) of Bari cheated truck owners Gitarani Behera and Rajesh Sasmal, who have the contracts to transport iron pellets from RML to Paradip.

The accused, however, claimed they were in transportation business and lured Gitarani and Rajesh on the promise of providing them more transportation contracts of various steel plants/industries.

Santoshi and Rashmita asked the complainants to sub-let them RML’s iron pellet transportation contracts. They even executed agreements with Gitarani and Rajesh on stamp papers stating they will look after the entire process starting from loading of iron pellets from RML until the delivery of the consignments in Paradip.