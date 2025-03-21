Mysterious death of Jatra troupe member: Five held

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Thursday arrested five persons in connection with the death of a 26-year-old youth whose body was found near a temple in Jamurda village.

The accused are Sanjeev Pradhan (37), Banka Pandey (35), Ganesh Sahu (19), Labru Bariha (40), and Kailas Bhuye (32), all of Temerpadar in Melachamunda. Sudhansu Pradhan, who worked as an artiste in a Jatra troupe, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning.

Police said the accused had dinner with Sudhansu at a dhaba after he returned to his native village Jamurda on Tuesday night after travelling with his troupe for a week. They also consumed liquor at the eatery. Though Sudhansu was heavily drunk, the accused left him there and went home.

He could have been saved had the accused taken him to a hospital, said police. Sudhansu’s family had alleged that he was murdered as injury marks were found on his chest and near the eyes. However, police said the accused denied having attacked the youth.

Bargarh Rural IIC Sarmistha Pradhan said the deceased’s family members have lodged a complaint alleging it to be a case of murder. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report arrives.