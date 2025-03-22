14-year-old kills friend to pocket new cell phone in Odisha

BARGARH: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend to pocket his newly bought mobile phone in Bhatli police limits of Bargarh district.

The incident occurred on Monday when the minor reportedly killed his friend Samir Pradhan (14) by smashing his head with a stone, in an attempt to steal his mobile phone.

According to the police, the motive behind the crime was jealousy, as Samir owned a phone that the juvenile offender wanted. Samir had previously refused to give his phone to the accused who was a close friend and it further fuelled the tension.

On Monday morning, the offender invited Samir to play cricket at a village ground. After their game, he allegedly lured Samir into the nearby forest. While Samir was answering nature’s call, the 14-year-old offender allegedly struck him multiple times with a stone, killing him on the spot. He then fled with Samir’s phone.

When Samir failed to return home, his father filed a missing person complaint the same day. On Tuesday, police recovered Samir’s body. During investigation, police recovered the stolen mobile phone near a village pond which led to the boy’s arrest. Bargarh SDPO P Tripathy said, the minor was booked under Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.