23-year-old hacks aunt, grandaunt to death in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 40-year-old woman and her mother were brutally hacked to death by a young relative following a minor quarrel at Tumulia village of Hemgir police limits about 145 km from Rourkela in Sundargarh district on March 22.

The victims were identified as Bilasini Suir (40) and her mother Rukmani Bhainsal (60).

Accused Ratnakar Suir has been arrested and the bodies were sent for autopsy.

Reports said Bilasini and Ratnakar had a strained relationship and often fought over family issues. Around 4 pm on March 22, when Bilasini, a widow and her mother were returning home carrying drinking water in pots, they encountered Ratnakar in front of their house.

Ratnakar and Bilisani picked up a quarrel and soon it turned into a fierce altercation.