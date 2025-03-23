Businessman in Odisha's Jeypore returns 14 hours after abduction

JEYPORE: A Jeypore-based businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped at gun-point from Gateguda area on Friday, escaped from his captors to return home after 14 hours.

According to police, the businessman A Raju (70) had gone to Gateguda under Jeypore Sadar police limits on Friday evening. As he did not return till late in the evening, his family began a search and found his scooter near Gateguda. Suspecting foul play, they lodged a complaint with police alleging that Raju was kidnapped.

Koraput SP Rohit Verma formed a special team comprising officials from Jeypore, Borigumma, and Koraput police stations, and launched a search operation. While the team was looking for him, Raju reappeared near Borigumma on Saturday morning and informed his son.

Recounting his ordeal, Raju said that he was kidnapped at gunpoint by six miscreants from Gateguda, who took him in a car to a hilltop near Rangigod under B Singhpur police limits.

According to Raju, in the wee hours of Saturday, when four kidnappers were asleep and two were standing guard, he requested them to go outside to relieve himself. They escorted him to a nearby area, following which he escaped.

He then walked to Kiraguda village, where locals helped him. He came to Borigumma in an autorickshaw and called his son Paban Kumar. He added that he did not give any ransom to the kidnappers.

The police, however, continued the probe. Raju was taken to the location where he was allegedly held captive and continued efforts to apprehend the culprits.