Widespread showers bring big relief from heatwave to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The blistering spell of heatwave in Odisha was brought to a halt by widespread rains across half the state in the last 24 hours. Berhampur city received the heaviest rainfall on Saturday.

Due to heavy rains and strong winds, waterlogging and uprooting of trees were reported from Berhampur. The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel launched water evacuation at various places and removed felled trees near the national highway, on MKCG Medical College and Hospital premises of the city.

The rescue teams also moved to safety a visually-challenged woman, identified as Laxmi Sahoo, at about 4.15 pm after rain water entered her house in the Prem Nagar area. In Balasore and Bhadrak too, similar uprooting of trees and power supply disruption was witnessed.

The regional met office said Chhatrapur received the highest rainfall of 62.8 mm on the day, followed by Cuttack (21.2 mm), Chandbali (16.4 mm), Balasore and Nayagarh (15 mm) and Gopalpur (14.2 mm). Bhubaneswar which reported overcast conditions received around 10 mm rain. On Friday, Baripada had recorded 120 mm rain, Joda 90 mm, Rajgangpur 70 mm and Saharpada, Champua and Karanjia 60 mm each.

More rains are expected in the next two days, albeit with lesser intensity. The met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and 11 other districts on Sunday.