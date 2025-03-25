Crops damaged, boats anchored as rains lash Kendrapada

KENDRAPARA: Three days of untimely rainfall and winds destroyed green gram (moong) and vegetable crops across Kendrapada and its nearby areas.

Farmers from viilages of Aul, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Derabishi ,Pattamundai, Marsaghai, Rajkanika and Garadpur blocks have reported complete damage to the crops just weeks before harvest.

“We lost moong crops over our two acres of land. You can see all the crops are destroyed due to water-logging”, said Bimran Jena, a moong farmer of Garadpur. Another farmer Arabinda Malick from Bharatpur village echoed similar sentiments.

Farmers of the district cultivated moong over around 40,000 hectare this year.