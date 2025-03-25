Nine more villages to be brought under BMC fold

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has begun the work to expand the BMC’s jurisdiction bringing more villages from the city outskirts under its fold to cater to the needs of the rising population in the city and its periphery.

Sources in the H&UD department said apart from earmarking of land for a new city, proposals have been sent to Khurda collector Chanchal Rana for inclusion of Sijua village of Ranasingpur gram panchayat (GP) , Raghunathpur, Lingipur and Nuagaon villages of Sishupalgarh GP, Ebaranga village of Padhansahi GP besides Tikarapada, Itipur, Dhauli and Basuaghai GPs under BMC jurisdiction.

However, decision regarding their inclusion would be taken after the government examines the proposals in detail, they added.