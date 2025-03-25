Three killed, two hurt as truck rams into roadside tea stall

ROURKELA: A speeding iron ore-laden truck rammed into a roadside tea stall along NH-520 in Sundargarh district, killing three persons and injuring two others on Sunday evening.

The tragic mishap took place at around 7 pm near Jamdihi toll gate within K Balang police limits in Bonai sub-division, around 80 km from Rourkela.

The deceased were identified as Sambhari Mundary (29), the woman tea stall owner, and her two customers, Arun Kumar Ravi (29) and Jitendra Dhruwa (42). A 14-year-old girl Sunita Munda suffered grievous injuries after being trapped under the iron ore. Sambhari’s husband Ranjit Chakravartory also sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

Sources said the truck was in high speed and its driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn. The truck rammed into the roadside tea stall before turning turtle. Sambhari and her two customers were crushed to death instantly. Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said a heavy vehicle erratically parked near the mishap site prevented the view of the approaching iron ore-laden truck at the sharp turn leading to the mishap.