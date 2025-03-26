Bandh observed in Tikabali as cops nab four for gang-rape and murder of college girl

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Normal life was affected at Tikabali in Kandhamal district as various local outfits observed dawn to dusk bandh protesting the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor college girl.
Business establishments and educational institutions remained closed during the bandh which passed off peacefully. The bandh was spearheaded by Tikabali traders’ association.
The 16-year-old deceased, a Plus Two first year student, had gone missing on February 27. Her skeletal remains were found at the foothill of Ketamani near Gajalbadi village within Sorada police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.
On Sunday evening, Tikabali police arrested four youths for allegedly gang-raping and murdering the girl. The accused, Bijay Nayak (21), Sanjib Sahu (20), Dipak Sahu (22) and Chandan Sethy (22), were hiding in a house at Odagaon in Nayagarh district when they were nabbed.
Police said Bijay was in a relationship with the girl. On February 27, he asked the minor to come to Sankarakhol. The girl left her home on pretext of attending tuition classes and reached Sankarakhol market. Bijay along with his friends Sanjib, Dipak and Chandan took the girl in a car to Sarangagada where they purchased some fruits and a knife before proceeding towards a park at Daringibadi.
By the time they reached Daringibadi, the park was closed. The accused then took the girl to Gajalbadi and raped her by taking turns near Ketamani hill. They then stabbed her to death. To destroy evidence, the accused setthe girl’s body afire with petrol.
Tikabali police recorded the confession of the accused. As the deceased’s skeletal remains were found in Ganjam, the four were handed over to Sorada police.
Sorada IIC Kailash Chandra Sahu said the accused were produced in court.