Bandh observed in Tikabali as cops nab four for gang-rape and murder of college girl

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Normal life was affected at Tikabali in Kandhamal district as various local outfits observed dawn to dusk bandh protesting the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor college girl.

Business establishments and educational institutions remained closed during the bandh which passed off peacefully. The bandh was spearheaded by Tikabali traders’ association.

The 16-year-old deceased, a Plus Two first year student, had gone missing on February 27. Her skeletal remains were found at the foothill of Ketamani near Gajalbadi village within Sorada police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, Tikabali police arrested four youths for allegedly gang-raping and murdering the girl. The accused, Bijay Nayak (21), Sanjib Sahu (20), Dipak Sahu (22) and Chandan Sethy (22), were hiding in a house at Odagaon in Nayagarh district when they were nabbed.