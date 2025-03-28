Rajnath and Shivraj attend Debendra’s 11th day ritual

TALCHER: The BJP top brass including several union ministers attended the 11th day death ritual of party veteran Debendra Pradhan in Talcher on Thursday. Those who took part in the ritual included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and Odisha BJP in-charge S Tomar.

A host of ministers from other BJP-ruled states also attended the ceremony. The dignitaries offered floral tributes to the late leader and recalled his contributions to the state and the country.The 11th day ritual of the senior BJP leader was held at his son and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence on the campus of Pabitra Mohan Institute of Technology at Talcher.