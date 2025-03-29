Heatwave: Mercury crosses 40 degree Celsius at 17 places in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief period of relief, the heat is back on the state again with the interior pockets bearing the brunt.

Jharsuguda and Sambalpur experienced heatwave conditions even as at least 17 places recorded 40 degrees Celsius or more on Friday. Jharsuguda sizzled at 43 degree C followed by Sambalpur 41.6 degree while Hirakud, Balangir, Titlagarh and Boudh recorded 41.2 degree each and Sundargarh 41.1 degrees.

Jharsuguda’s all-time high day temperature this month was 43.4 deg C on March 30, 2017, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The day temperature in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur was above normal by 4.9 deg C and 4.2 deg C respectively.

Dhenkanal and Angul recorded 40.9 deg C each, Talcher 40.8 degree, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur and Paralekhemundi 40.5 degree each, Chandbali, Rourkela and Baripada 40.4 degree each and Bhubaneswar 40.2 degree during the day. Neighbouring Cuttack recorded 38.4 degree C.

Meanwhile, the regional met office said heatwave condition is likely to prevail in parts of the state for the next two days. It issued a heatwave warning for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kalahandi districts for Saturday and Sunday. Though there is no heatwave warning for coastal areas, hot and humid conditions may prevail in the region in the next two days.

The regional met office said people can expect some respite from the sweltering heat from Monday onwards. Light rains or thundershower activity have also been predicted for southern districts on Wednesday and Thursday.