Two held for sharing lewd pictures of woman in Odisha

JAJPUR: Kalinga Nagar police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly posting obscene photos of a woman on social media after failing to extort money from her.

The accused are Ranjit Kumar Patra (28) of Manapur village in Jajpur and 30-year-old Dillip Sahoo of Nihal Prasad in neighbouring Dhenkanal district.

Police said both Ranjit and Dillip are friends and work in a private steel plant in Kalinga Nagar. The victim, who hails from Rabana village, also works in the same plant. The duo befriended the woman and developed intimacy with her.

Two weeks back, the accused threatened to post the woman’s obscene photos on social media if she failed to pay them money. When the victim did not comply with their demand, the duo created a fake account on social media platform and posted morphed obscene photos of her.

After her pictures went viral, the woman lodged a complaint with police. Basing on the complaint, police arrested the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.