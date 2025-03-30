Odisha far ahead of non-BJP ruled states in fiscal situation: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that the financial condition of Odisha is stable with surplus revenue, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that states ruled by non-BJP governments are in a precarious situation with a significant debt burden and even unable to pay salaries of their employees.

Replying to the debate on Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2025, the chief minister targeted the Congress for creating ruckus and not allowing the Assembly to function, saying the Opposition party should look at the states it rules before pointing at Odisha government.

“I recently came across an interview with the chief minister of Telangana, where he mentioned that his state’s financial situation is so dire that he can’t even afford to spend Rs 500 crore per month on capital expenditure. On the other hand, Odisha is capable of spending more than Rs 5,000 crore per month on it,” Majhi said.

Similar is the financial situation of states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh which are grappling with significant debt burden and limited fiscal space for capital expenditure, he added. Without taking the name of the BJD, Majhi said recently the main Opposition party attended a conference in southern India where it witnessed the dire financial condition of other participating states. In contrast, Odisha’s fiscal discipline and management are among the best in the country. The state’s borrowing is focused on welfare and development initiatives, ensuring that the funds are utilised efficiently, the chief minister added.