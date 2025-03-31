Congress demands probe into train mishap

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress demanded a high-level inquiry into the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express near Nergundi station in Cuttack district on Sunday which left one person dead and several others injured.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das visited the accident site and expressed his deep concern over the incident. He demanded that the Railways immediately provide financial assistance to the bereaved family members and take care of the treatment of the injured passengers.

Das alleged that during the tenure of Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the country has suffered the worst and most tragic train accidents in its history.

“It is very unfortunate that he never owns up responsibility. Train accidents are taking place at an alarming regularity due to the inefficiency of the minister and negligence of railway authorities,” he said.

Local MLA Souvic Biswal also visited the derailment site and discussed with district and railway authorities about rescue and relief operations. He also inquired on the treatment of the injured passengers who were shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.