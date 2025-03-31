Odisha government empowers panchayat samitis to manage sand sources in villages

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns over scarcity of sand for construction purposes, the Odisha government has introduced new rules allowing panchayat samitis to manage the sources.

As per the new framework, a seven-member committee headed by sarpanch will be constituted at panchayat-level to manage the sand source. The lease deed will be executed by the sarpanch as the chairman of the committee.

The committee comprises ward member, junior engineer, revenue inspector, president of gram panchayat-level federation and one block staff. Panchayat executive officer will be member-convener of the committee.

With the state witnessing an increased demand for sand due to rapid infrastructure development, unauthorised mining and price hikes have become a major concern. The government hopes that empowering panchayat samitis will help regulate the sector effectively while ensuring the availability of sand for priority projects.

The tagged block staff in the panchayat committee will recommend the requirement of sand based on the progress of construction to the BDO for beneficiary-oriented projects. The BDOs will assess the sand requirements for various projects and communicate those to the executive officer of the zilla parishad (ZP). This will specifically cater to individual beneficiary-oriented projects and community assets undertaken by departments at the grassroots level.