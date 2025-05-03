Man hacked to death by friends over liquor money in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 45-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by five persons, believed to be his friends, in Mangrajpur village within Kujang police limits here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ramakant Behera (45), a cook by profession. He was reportedly murdered due to a dispute over money for alcohol.

Sources said Behera’s nephew was in a love relationship with a girl from Jena Sahi village. Despite opposition from her family, the duo later got married. This sparked a long-standing feud between the families of Behera and the girl. In an alleged attempt to settle scores, a few youths from Jena Sahi befriended Behera and used to invite him to consume alcohol with them frequently. Unaware of their intentions, Behera often joined them in drinking sessions.

At around 9.30 pm on Thursday night, the accused asked Behera for money to buy liquor. When he refused, a heated argument broke out between them. Following the quarrel, Behera returned home to rest.

Later, the accused called him multiple times over phone, luring him out to the village road where they were waiting. As soon as he arrived, they assaulted him with sharp weapons. Behera tried to flee but was chased and stabbed at least 12 times near the local Hanuman temple. ?